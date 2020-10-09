SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Sindh vs Southern Punjab T20 Match No. 16 at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi 8 PM IST Friday October 9

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sindh vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SIN vs SOP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Sindh will square off against Southern Punjab in the match no. 16 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 9. The National T20 Cup SIN vs SOP match will begin at 8 PM IST – Friday. In their previous match in the T20 competition, Sindh suffered a defeat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as they failed to defend the total of 183 runs. Moreover, they have lost three out of the four games they played and are currently placed at the fourth position with only two points in their bag. Southern Punjab, on the other side, have not won a single match they played in the tournament and are rooted at the very bottom of the points tally. Here is the National T20 Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, SIN vs SOP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SIN vs SOP Probable XIs National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Sindh and Southern Punjab will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – October 9.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Sohaib Maqsood (C), Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Azam Khan

All-rounders: Anwar Ali (VC), Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Sohail Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Asghar, Rahat Ali

SIN vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

Southern Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

SIN vs SOP SQUADS

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Saud Shakeel (VC), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Hussain Talat (VC), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

