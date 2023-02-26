Former India captain MS Dhoni made the careers of many stalwarts of Indian cricket, including the modern-day great Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni played a significant role in shaping Virat's career and backed him during his struggling days. Despite a poor Test series against Australia in 2011-12, Dhoni stuck with Kohli which resulted in the batter scoring his maiden Test hundred in Adelaide. The same was the case in the 2014 tour of England where Kohli was blown away by James Anderson.

Virat also took India's leadership reins from MS Dhoni, first in Tests and then in limited overs formats. However, he failed to win any ICC event, even though India made it to several semifinals and finals under his leadership. They lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017, succumbed to New Zealand in the 50-Over World Cup semifinal in 2019 and World Test Championship final in 2021.

Kohli suffered a massive dip in form post the 2019 World Cup which saw him give up leadership duties to Rohit Sharma. Kohli returned to form with a blistering century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 and since then has notched a few tons in limited-overs cricket. However, his struggle in Tests is still on.

Kohli learned captaincy skills from MS Dhoni, who is considered the greatest Indian captain. The veteran batter has huge respect for MS Dhoni and he recently opened up on his relationship with the former Indian skipper. Kohli revealed how Dhoni groomed him to be the next India captain.

"The reality of the situation was MS chose me. It was not the other way around. When you realise that, as someone who was 23, I was always under his wings as vice-captain. I always had conversations with him about what we can do, my suggestions. I was always his right hand. It also helped the fact that I was playing match-winning knocks. He knew I understood where the game was going and what I needed to do. And also I was giving him a lot of input in the field. I was never someone who was just standing, throwing the ball back", Kohli said during a candid interaction on RCB Podcast.

"I was always going to him if the game was tight. I was always with the feel of the game. I never looked at the scoreboard and thought 'these many runs, these many balls'. I was thinking about what we can do to break the partnership, how the pitch is behaving, how our bowlers are bowling and things like that. He understood that early. Since 2012, I was groomed to be the next guy, who is going to take over. I always had and will have huge respect for him. How he captained the team, and how performed for the team for so long. I never had any ill intentions for MS.

"I never felt like I should be there (in his place). I was very respectful of the fact that he has so much trust in me and I can go and talk to him about anything", he added.

Kohli further said that there was no awkwardness between the two when he took over as India's captain. "When I became captain, it was the same. He gave advice all the time and I was able to tell him 'listen I don't want to use it at this point in time. Let's go ahead and use this plan'. It was very clear and simple. There was never awkwardness. That was an amazing transition."