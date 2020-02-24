16-year-old Shafali Verma fired with a quickfire 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh on Monday to give India the perfect start at WACA, Perth in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match in the absence of experienced Smriti Mandhana, who missed the match due to viral fever.

After the match, the young dashing opener who picked up the Player of the match said she wanted to take responsibility in the absence of Smriti Mandhana and was glad she lived up to the billing.

“Since Mandhana wasn’t around, I wanted to take the responsibility to stay around and give India a good start,” she said.

The Haryana-born said she had been practising hitting the ball hard before the tournament and hoped she brings more success to the team in the future.

“I’ve been practising hitting the ball hard and I would like to bring the team more success in the future,” said the right-hander.

Verma also spoke of her dream of eventually helping her team win the World Cup.

“I’d like to continue doing this, help India win matches and ultimately win us the World Cup,” she concluded.

Invited to bat, India were off to a flying start with opener Verma coming out all guns blazing. Her innings was laced with four sixes and two fours.

With their second straight win of the tournament, India jumped to the top in Group A standings replacing New Zealand.

Chasing a par 143 to win, Bangladesh finished on 124/8 in Perth as India won the match by 18 runs.