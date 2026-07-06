Sitanshu Kotak breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut, reveals team’s World Cup plan

India’s long-term T20 plans remain firmly on track despite recent setbacks, with the team management continuing to back young talent as part of its preparations for the next World Cup. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has made it clear that the focus is not on short-term results but on building a stronger squad for the future, while also explaining the thinking behind teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut.

Kotak says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was always in India’s plans

Speaking ahead of the third T20I against England in Nottingham, Kotak said the 15-year-old opener did not need any special preparation before making his international debut because the team already had complete faith in his ability.

Sooryavanshi, who became India’s youngest-ever international cricketer after debuting in the second T20I at the age of 15 years and 99 days, earned his place because of the fearless brand of cricket that brought him into the national side.

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“He was set to debut from the moment he joined the team; it’s not like he was only ready for his debut in the last match,” Kotak told reporters. “For us, it was all about his game, his instincts, and how he plays. The way he has played to get here, he should keep playing that way.

“I don’t think there were any specific instructions given to him on what to do,” he added.

Team management focused on defending T20 World Cup title

Kotak admitted India are currently going through a transition period under new captain Shreyas Iyer while also dealing with the absence of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

However, he stressed that the team’s bigger objective remains preparing a stronger squad capable of defending the T20 World Cup title in two years.

“Our aim is to improve in all three areas: batting, bowling, and fielding. Since we won the last World Cup, we plan for the next one in two years. We want to reach the next level because all other teams will also work to get better.

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Kotak brushes aside criticism after recent defeats

The batting coach also responded to criticism following India’s recent losses, reminding everyone that the team has enjoyed tremendous success over the last two years.

Kotak said rebuilding a side naturally brings challenges, especially when leadership changes and young players are being introduced into the squad.

“In the last two years, we haven’t lost a single series. We won the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup T20. But after losing two matches, many people have said we are losing now,” Kotak said.

“That’s just the nature of the game. Sometimes, during a transition, when the captain changes, Hardik is absent, and you try to introduce three or four young players, things can happen. The Indian team’s efforts remain unchanged.

“Everyone has their limits, but we always try to improve in batting, bowling, and fielding. If we aim to win the next World Cup, we need to be better than we were last time,” he added.

Kotak expects high-scoring contest at Trent Bridge

Looking ahead to the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Kotak believes fans could be in for another run-fest, although he admitted the final nature of the contest will depend on the pitch.

“From the data we have, this match could be high-scoring. I haven’t seen the pitch yet. But I expect it to be a high-scoring game based on the dimensions, though it ultimately depends on the surface.”