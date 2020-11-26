Six touring Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday, alleging a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visitors who will not be allowed to train while in quarantine for the time being. <p></p> <p></p>A jumbo Pakistan squad, led by Babar Azam, arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday and is serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol. <p></p> <p></p>"Two of these six results have been deemed 'historical'; four have been confirmed as new," NZC said in a statement without revealing the names of the players who have tested positive for the dreaded virus. <p></p> <p></p>All six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of a managed isolation facility. Pakistan are here for three T20 Internationals and two Tests. The series begins December 18 in Auckland. <p></p> <p></p>"As a consequence, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed," the NZC stated. <p></p> <p></p>The home board also spoke of a protocol breach but did not specify the exact nature of it. <p></p> <p></p>"Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation. <p></p> <p></p>"We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements," the NZC statement added. <p></p> <p></p>At least 10 Pakistan cricketers had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's England tour earlier this year. <p></p> <p></p>Prior to leaving Lahore, all members of the Pakistan squad returned negative results on the four occasions they were tested. <p></p> <p></p>In addition to the senior squad, Pakistan's A team is also here to compete in a couple of four-day matches beginning Decemebr 10.