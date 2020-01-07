SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Big Bash League 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match 27 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide 10:10 AM IST:

TOSS The toss between Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 9:40 PM (IST).

Time: 10:10 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval in Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Josh Philippe (VC), Alex Carey

Batsmen James Vince, Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald (C), Jonathan Wells, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders Tom Curran

Bowlers Lloyd Pope, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XIs:

Adelaide Strikers

Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake.

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes (C), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope, Josh Hazlewood.

Squads:

Adelaide Strikers

Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Harry Conway

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes (C), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe.

