<h2>Dream11 Team Hints</h2> <p></p><strong>SK vs BUB Tanzania APL T20, 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Simba Kings vs Buffalo Blasters, 1st T20 at Gymkhana Ground at 12:30 PM IST Saturday, August 8:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Simba Kings will lock horns with the Buffalo Blasters in the Tanzania APL 2020 tournament opener on Saturday at the Gymkhana ground in Dar-es-Salaam. <p></p> <p></p>A total of 15 matches will be played in league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam where six teams will be taking part. <p></p><div id="between-para-div2" class="ad-block-container ad-below-subtitle"> <p></p><div id="between-para-ad2"> <p></p><div id="div-gpt-ad-1584105645979-3" data-google-query-id="CIz___rqiusCFQicjwodg9EAwA">The Advanced Players League T20, also known as APL T20, will be crucial for the national team selections. The head coach Steve Tiloko will be keenly following the tournament and the best performers could be awarded a national team call-up.</div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="CIz___rqiusCFQicjwodg9EAwA"></div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="CIz___rqiusCFQicjwodg9EAwA"><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).</div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="CIz___rqiusCFQicjwodg9EAwA"> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>12:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam<strong> <p></p></strong> <p></p><h2>SK vs BUB My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper</strong> Mohamed Omary, Stewart Kaduma <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen</strong> Vishal Patel, <strong>Ivan Ismail (VC)</strong>, Athumani Siwa <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders</strong> Ankit Bhagel, <strong>Adnan Zariwala (C)</strong>, Zafar Khan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers</strong> Vipul Pindoria, Jatin Prajapati, Hassan Sangwale <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p>Simba Kings: Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Benson Myankini, Ivan Ismail, Muzamil Hussain, Vipul Pindoria, Mohammad Ali, Stewart Kaduma, Mukul Kumar, Jatin Prajapati, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Salmini Yusuph, Mohammed Yunus. <p></p> <p></p>Buffalo Blasters: Vishal Patel, Mohamed Omary, Athumani Siwa, Ankit Bhagel, Yakesh Patel, Salumu Jumbe, Jay Hirwania, Goodluck Andrew, Adnan Zariwala, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Hassan Sangwale, Abubakar Selemani, Ayubu Swedi, Wilbert Martin, Sefu Athuman. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ SK Dream11 Team/ BUB Dream11 Team/ Simba Kings Dream11 Team/ Buffalo Blasters Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2> <p></p></div>