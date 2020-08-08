Dream11 Team Hints

SK vs BUB Tanzania APL T20, 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Simba Kings vs Buffalo Blasters, 1st T20 at Gymkhana Ground at 12:30 PM IST Saturday, August 8:

Simba Kings will lock horns with the Buffalo Blasters in the Tanzania APL 2020 tournament opener on Saturday at the Gymkhana ground in Dar-es-Salaam.

A total of 15 matches will be played in league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam where six teams will be taking part.

The Advanced Players League T20, also known as APL T20, will be crucial for the national team selections. The head coach Steve Tiloko will be keenly following the tournament and the best performers could be awarded a national team call-up.

