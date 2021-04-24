Former England captain Kevin Pietersen gave an analytical comparison between Royal Challengers Bangalore’s team set-up between this season and the last couple of years. RCB have played dominant cricket so far in the Indian Premier League this season and are at the top of the table with four wins in as many matches. This is RCB’s best-ever start in IPL season since the league’s inception.

Pietersen, who himself started his IPL career with RCB, said that the bowling department has changed the fortunes of the franchise this season.

“I think I’m going to talk about this point again, just purely on the basis that I think it makes such a big difference to RCB, the bowling department,” Pietersen said on Star Sports’ pre-show Cricket Live.

Pietersen talked about how despite the best of batsmen in the camp, RCB have struggled in the bowling department in the past seasons, as skipper Virat Kohli was in desperate search of the combinations in the bowlers.

“Virat Kohli has been desperately searching for combinations in his bowlers to try and make sure that they start the innings with the impact, like they’re able to do with the bat. Kohli, De Villiers, they’ve now got Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, they’ve got all that. So, the batting department is absolutely fine. It is the bowling department that they have struggled with,” Pietersen added.

The veteran England batter said that RCB have tried many bowlers in past including Dale Steyn and Mitchell Starc but they didn’t live up to the expectations due to injury crises. However, RCB now looked settled with Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj as their frontline pacers.

“Dale Steyn, like I said earlier, Mitchell Starc, was someone who was almost there, almost came. They’ve got through that many bowlers. It looks like they’ve been comfortable with Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj,” he added.

Pietersen further said that it’s unfair to put pressure on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to take all the big wickets in the powerplay overs.

“Yuzvendra Chahal is not the kind of guy that has to come on in the third and fourth over and then drag it back and get all the wickets. As good as he is, that’s a hell of a lot of pressure for somebody to do every single season,” he said.

The former England captain said that Kohli now feels comfortable with his bowling attack as he also has some quality options in back-up.

“I just think that bowling department is something that Virat now feels comfortable about. And when you’ve got guys like Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams all still waiting to play, he knows that he’s got back-up,” he concluded.