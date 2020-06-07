Dream11 Team Hints

SKK vs BTC vs CLU Dream11 Finnish Ten10 League 2020 T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips SKK Stadin Ja Karavan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers Cricket Club at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST Sunday, June 7:

Finland kickstarted its domestic cricket season with the Dream11 Finnish Premier League T20 tournament from June 1 and now it is time for the shortest version T10 cricket to take centrestage. Cricket across the world has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and normality is steadily returning with competitions in Associate member countries of the ICC. Finnish Premier League thus becomes the fourth cricket tournament to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic after Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

Toss: The toss between SKK Stadin Ja Karavan Kriketti vs Bengal Tigers Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Dream11

M Imrul-Abedin, A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, P Gallagher, M Amin, M Thavayogarajah, B Khan, N Huda, Y Vijayaratnam, R Waqas and T Saha

Probable XI

Bengal Tigers CC: M Imrul Abedin, T Sarkar, M Islam, N Huda, H Al-Amin, M Amin, T Saha, O Ibrahim, B Khan, R Sardar and MJK Sohag

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Krikett: A Abdul Quadir, A Rasheed, J Goodwin, P Gallagher, N Collins, Q Siddique, A Armitage, M Zeeshan Baig, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam and M Thauayogarajah

SQUADS

Bengal Tigers CC: Sowgat Kundu, Sowgat Kundu, Tushar Sarker, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Sarwar Jahan, Osman Ibrahim, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Habib Al-Amin, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Belayat Khan, Nurul Huda, Shahrukh Ali, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Rony, Manan Arshed, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Tonmoy Saha

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BTC Dream11 Team/ SKK Dream11 Team/ Bengal Tigers CC Dream11 Team/ SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Krikett Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.