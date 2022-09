SKN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Women: Captain, Vice-Cap

SKN vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Caribbean Premier League 2022, Match 3, At Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TOSS: The match toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots & Barbados Royals Women will take place at 4:00 AM IST

Start Time: 2nd September, Friday, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

SKN vs BR My Dream11 Team

Evil Lewis, Quinton de Kock (c), Darren Bravo, David Miller (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder (vc), Duan Jansen, Kyshona Knight, Jaden Carmichael, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh Jr.

SKN vs BR Probable XI

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evil Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo (c), Duan Jansen, Akila Dananjaya, Jaden Carmichael, Jon Russ Jaggesar.

Barbados Royals Women: Devon Thomas, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, David Miller (c), Jason Holder, Nayeem Young, Obed McCoy, Joshua Bishop, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr