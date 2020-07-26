Dream11 Team Prediction

SKS vs EKS Japan Premier League Other T20 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Kanto Super Kings vs East Kanto Sunrisers, Probable XIs at Sano International Cricket Ground 1 at 11 AM IST:

The Japan Premier League 2020 is the inaugural edition of the tournament and it marks the return of the game to Japan amidst the coronavirus pandemic. A total of five teams are participating in the tournament that will run from July 23 to July 25. All matches will be played across two venues – Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and Sano International Cricket Ground 2.

South Kanto Super Kings vs East Kanto Sunrisers Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SKS vs EKS, Japan Premier League Other T20 2020, South Kanto Super Kings Dream 11 Team Player List, East Kanto Sunrisers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips South Kanto Super Kings vs East Kanto Sunrisers match, Online Cricket Tips SKS vs EKS Japan Premier League T20 match, Online Cricket Tips South Kanto Super Kings vs East Kanto Sunrisers Japan Premier League 2020

SKS vs EKS Dream11

Alex Patmore, Marcus Thurgate, Tsuyoshi Takada, Sabaorish, Vinay, Gurman, Nikhil, Kubota, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Manoj Bhardwaj, Bhutto Umair

SQUADS

South Kanto Super Kings Squad: Sabaorish Ravichandran (C), Manoj Bhardwaj, Raj Kamal, Kohei Kubota, Hiroshige Murakawa, Rohit Kesari, Mohamed Yusry, Rasika Chandimal, Karthick Vellingiri, Alex Patmore, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Nikhil Chhajed, Daniel Mee, Vinay Iyer, Raman Tanwar, Prashanth Kale, Ankush Mahasaheb

East Kanto Sun Risers squad: Tsuyoshi Takada (C), Sanjaya Yapabandara, Kuldeep Bisht, Dhugal Bedingfield, Neel Date, Naveen Negi, Ashik Chowdhury, Marcus Thurgate, Muneeb Siddique, Bhutto Umair, Rony Taluqdar, Nalin Priyadarshana, Tharindu Perera, Leon Mehlig, Manish Kapil, Abhipray Deewan, Debashish Sahoo, Kushal Kamat.