SL U19 vs IND U19: Rohit Yadav, Manan Chauhan star as India take MASSIVE 263 run lead in 2nd Unofficial Test

India Under-19 moved into a commanding position on Day 2 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka Under-19 at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. After posting a big first-innings total, the visitors produced a disciplined bowling performance to bundle Sri Lanka out cheaply and secure a massive 263-run lead.

The opening match of the two-Test series ended in a draw, but India are now well placed to push for victory in the series decider.

India bowlers leave Sri Lanka reeling

Sri Lanka’s batting line-up struggled from the very beginning and never managed to build any meaningful partnerships.

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Avisha Samaraweera was dismissed for just 9, while Senuja Wekunagoda followed soon after for 5. Captain Vimath Dinsara also failed to make an impact, scoring only 8 before being sent back.

Dimantha Mahawithana was looking good during his stay at the crease but could not capitalise on his start as he was bowled for 24 off 29 deliveries. Kavija Gamage also found runs hard to come by, managing only 7 from 34 deliveries.

Lower order offers little resistance

Viran Chamuditha contributed 21 from 35 balls, while Dulanith Sigera made 31 before Rohit Yadav clean bowled him.

Jason Fernando had a disappointing outing as he could not score a single run off 13 balls.

Seven Sri Lankan batsmen were unable to cross the double figure mark as India dominated the innings throughout.

Four Indian bowlers share the wickets

India’s bowling attack worked as a unit, with four bowlers claiming two wickets each.

Pranav Raghavendra returned figures of 2 for 28 from his 10 overs, while Chigurupati Venkat picked up 2 for 27.

Rohit Yadav was also impressive with the ball, claiming two wickets for just 14 runs. The collective effort ensured Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 148.

Manan Chauhan and Kushagra Ojha lay the foundation

Earlier in the match, India’s first innings total of 411 proved too much for Sri Lanka.

Manan Chauhan was the star with the bat, producing a superb 150. His innings included 20 boundaries and one six as he anchored India’s batting effort.

Kushagra Ojha also played a vital role with a wonderful century. He scored 111 off 193 balls with 12 fours and two sixes before a cruel run-out ended his innings.

With a first-innings lead of 263 runs and momentum firmly on their side, India Under-19 have put themselves in a strong position to force a result in the second unofficial Test.

After the opening game finished in a draw, the visitors now have a golden opportunity to seal the two-match series with an impressive all-round performance in Colombo.