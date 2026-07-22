IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • SL U19 vs IND U19: Rohit Yadav, Manan Chauhan star as India take MASSIVE 263 run lead in 2nd Unofficial Test

SL U19 vs IND U19: Rohit Yadav, Manan Chauhan star as India take MASSIVE 263 run lead in 2nd Unofficial Test

A stunning batting effort was followed by a dominant bowling display as India U-19 seized complete control against Sri Lanka. Find out how the visitors built a huge first-innings lead in Colombo.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 22, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

Published On Jul 22, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 22, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

SL U19 vs IND U19

SL U19 vs IND U19

India Under-19 moved into a commanding position on Day 2 of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka Under-19 at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. After posting a big first-innings total, the visitors produced a disciplined bowling performance to bundle Sri Lanka out cheaply and secure a massive 263-run lead.

The opening match of the two-Test series ended in a draw, but India are now well placed to push for victory in the series decider.

India bowlers leave Sri Lanka reeling

Sri Lanka’s batting line-up struggled from the very beginning and never managed to build any meaningful partnerships.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Avisha Samaraweera was dismissed for just 9, while Senuja Wekunagoda followed soon after for 5. Captain Vimath Dinsara also failed to make an impact, scoring only 8 before being sent back.

Dimantha Mahawithana was looking good during his stay at the crease but could not capitalise on his start as he was bowled for 24 off 29 deliveries. Kavija Gamage also found runs hard to come by, managing only 7 from 34 deliveries.

Lower order offers little resistance

Viran Chamuditha contributed 21 from 35 balls, while Dulanith Sigera made 31 before Rohit Yadav clean bowled him.

Jason Fernando had a disappointing outing as he could not score a single run off 13 balls.

Seven Sri Lankan batsmen were unable to cross the double figure mark as India dominated the innings throughout.

Four Indian bowlers share the wickets

India’s bowling attack worked as a unit, with four bowlers claiming two wickets each.

Pranav Raghavendra returned figures of 2 for 28 from his 10 overs, while Chigurupati Venkat picked up 2 for 27.

Rohit Yadav was also impressive with the ball, claiming two wickets for just 14 runs. The collective effort ensured Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 148.

Manan Chauhan and Kushagra Ojha lay the foundation

Earlier in the match, India’s first innings total of 411 proved too much for Sri Lanka.

Manan Chauhan was the star with the bat, producing a superb 150. His innings included 20 boundaries and one six as he anchored India’s batting effort.

Kushagra Ojha also played a vital role with a wonderful century. He scored 111 off 193 balls with 12 fours and two sixes before a cruel run-out ended his innings.

With a first-innings lead of 263 runs and momentum firmly on their side, India Under-19 have put themselves in a strong position to force a result in the second unofficial Test.

After the opening game finished in a draw, the visitors now have a golden opportunity to seal the two-match series with an impressive all-round performance in Colombo.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Anvay Dravid stars with 87 as India U-19 recover after early collapse against Sri Lanka

Anvay Dravid stars with 87 as India U-19 recover after early collapse against Sri Lanka
‘The boys are really mature enough…’: Ayush Mhatre applauds team after dominating win in U19 World Cup vs New Zealand

‘The boys are really mature enough…’: Ayush Mhatre applauds team after dominating win in U19 World Cup vs New Zealand
ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 72 as India beat Bangladesh, says, ‘He…’

ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 72 as India beat Bangladesh, says, ‘He…’
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, George light up scoreboard in MASSIVE India U-19 win over South Africa

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, George light up scoreboard in MASSIVE India U-19 win over South Africa

Latest News

Sooryavanshi reflects on 'ups and downs', targets redemption in Harare

Hetmyer's heroics seal thrilling WI win over NZ in ODI finale

'Don't ruin Rahul like Samson': Ex-chief selector's explosive message to Gambhir

Sikandar Raza breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's critics

Lalit Modi cleared in IPL 2009 South Africa case after 16 years

Rohit, Virat safe until they decide? Ashwin sends strong message to selectors

Editor's Pick

‘Don’t judge him yet…’: Sikandar Raza breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s critics

‘Don’t judge him yet…’: Sikandar Raza breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s critics
Ashwin says dropping Rohit and Virat is ‘impossible’ amid India’s 2027 ODI World Cup debate

Ashwin says dropping Rohit and Virat is ‘impossible’ amid India’s 2027 ODI World Cup debate
WATCH: What did Gautam Gambhir tell Rohit Sharma? Post-century chat goes viral

WATCH: What did Gautam Gambhir tell Rohit Sharma? Post-century chat goes viral
Shubman Gill backs Rohit, Kohli after England series defeat, reveals where India lost at Lord’s

Shubman Gill backs Rohit, Kohli after England series defeat, reveals where India lost at Lord’s
Rohit Sharma silences retirement talk with record-breaking Lord’s century, BREAKS Chris Gayle’s SENA sixes record

Rohit Sharma silences retirement talk with record-breaking Lord’s century, BREAKS Chris Gayle’s SENA sixes record
Rohit Sharma shuts down retirement reports with a century roar against England in the third ODI

Rohit Sharma shuts down retirement reports with a century roar against England in the third ODI