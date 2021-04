SL vs BAN, 2nd Test – Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 10 AM, IST, 29th April

SL vs BAN, 2nd Test - Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match Dream11 Team Prediction

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off each other in the second Test match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The first Test match ended in a draw as both teams scored a gargantuan total on the board. There wasn’t much help for the bowlers in any of the innings and both teams will look to come up with a better show in the bowling department. Almost 1300 runs were scored and it was just one-way traffic. Both of these teams will look to end the season on the high and clinch the second Test match.

Toss: The Toss between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Date and Time – 29th April, 10:00 AM IST.

Venue – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

SL vs BAN My Dream11 Team

L Das, D Karunaratne, T Iqbal, M Haque, D de Silva, W Hasaranga, M Hasan Miraz, P Nissanka, S Lakmal, T Ahmed and E Hossain

Captain – Dimuth Karunaratne, Vice-captain – Tamim Iqbal.

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando and Praveen Jayawickrama

Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain

SL vs BAN SQUADS

Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama and Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Khan, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam and Nurul Hasan.

