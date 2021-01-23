Veteran pacer James Anderson produced a scintillating performance on Day 2 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England to restrict the host for 381 in the first innings at the Galle International Stadium, Galle. Anderson surpassed Glenn McGrath’s tally of claiming most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. The 35-year-old ended the innings with the excellent figures of 6/40.

Sri Lanka started the day with Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella in the middle. Anderson got the better of Mathews on the second over of the day and dismissed him on 110.

Dickwella stood the ground strongly with Dilruwan Perera and shared an 89-run stand to take England to a comfortable position. Dickwella missed his century by 8 runs and became the fifth victim of Anderson. His innings was laced by 10 fours. While Perera scored 67 runs in which he hit 8 fours and a six. Apart from Anderson, Mark Wood claimed three wickets for 84.

England overcame the early loss of wickets to end the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at 98 for two with skipper Joe Root leading the charge with an unbeaten 67, as the visitors replied to Sri Lanka’s 381 in the first innings. Earlier in the first Test, Root slammed a majestic double century to laid the foundation of a big win.

Root, however, took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers and raced to 67 off just 77 deliveries. The right-handed batsman had scored a double century in the first Test. Jonny Bairstow was with him on 24 at stumps. The duo shared a 93-run stand for the third wicket to rebuild England’s innings.

England lead the two-Test series 1-0, having won the first Test by seven wickets at the same venue.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 381 all out (A Mathews 110, N Dickwella 92, D Perera 67, D Chandimal 52, J Anderson 6/40, M Wood 3/84) England 98/2 wickets (J Root batting 67, J Bairstow batting 24)