LIVE BLOG

SL vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Live Score: England continue dominance with 11th straight win over Sri Lanka

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - February 22, 2026 3:03 PM IST

SL VS ENG
SL VS ENG

The match begins!

Philip Salt and Jos Buttler have come out to continue the innings for England. Dilshan Madushanka is ready with the bowl.

Head-to-Head

England has dominated Sri Lanka in T20Is, winning 13 of their 17 meetings, including the last 11 consecutive. Before this competition, they also defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 at this venue. In T20 World Cup matches, England leads the head-to-head 5-1.

Pallekele pitch report

Well, out in the middle, the sun is beating down currently. We have had a lot of rain in the last 12 hours here, but the good news is it has cleared. We might see a little bit of overcast weather coming through, highest of about 25 degrees, with that humidity getting up to 84%. Then the dimensions for today’s game, the longest is straight back down the ground, 74 meters straight, but square of the wicket is 65 meters, and over to the short side is 62, and the shortest is 57. Really good to see a pitch like this. The wet conditions we mentioned, this looks a dry one. It will be on the slower side. There will be enough bounce, but it’s all about controlling the pace when you bowl. Let the batter come at you. I think England will need around 175 to put some pressure on the Sri Lankan batting, because this pitch will stay the same,” Eoin Morgan and Russel Arnold said.

England playing XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Toss!

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and England.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

