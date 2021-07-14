New Delhi: India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya has admitted that he would be seen bowling in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The seam-bowling all-rounder had bowled in the intra-squad matches and India’s middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav had also stated that Pandya starting to bowl is a good sign for the team.

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar feels that if Pandya starts bowling, it will make captain Virat Kohli’s job easier. Agarkar added that modern-day cricket is not easy for the bowlers as they are taken for runs and Pandya will give a sixth bowling option to the Indian team.

In fact, any bowler can also have off-day and it is imperative for the team to have bowling options. Furthermore, none of the Indian batsmen are not even part-time bowlers and thus Kohli’s hands are tight as far as bowling options are concerned.

Pandya hasn’t bowled at full tilt since undergoing the back surgery. The right-arm pacer bowled in the series against England but didn’t bowl a single over in the first phase of IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians.

“I hope he (Pandya) starts bowling. I am not quite sure why he didn’t bowl in the IPL. I think he bowled in the last ODI against England in Pune. So, I hope if there is an injury it must have been sorted. Because I think it was just a niggle that’s why he didn’t bowl. He walks into the side as a batsman but you need Hardik to bowl,” Agarkar said in a virtual PC for Sony India-official broadcasters of the India-Sri Lanka series.

“We saw in that series (England ODIs) how there was pressure on the other five bowlers when he couldn’t bowl. So, if you have a sixth option, at this moment the way the white-ball cricket is, it is hard on bowlers. You need a sixth option as one or two bowlers will have a tough day with five players in the ring. And he (Pandya) is an ideal one; he is a seam-bowling all-rounder. If he can give you those four overs then, at least two or three overs, it takes off huge pressure. And then you can alter your combination. You might play two spinners if Hardik is available. It just makes captain’s job easier,” Agarkar said.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on 18th July.