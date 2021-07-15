New Delhi: India’s prodigy batsman Prithvi Shaw has stated that he wants to win the upcoming series against Sri Lanka for his team. Shaw has made a comeback into the national team after he was dropped from the squad on the tour of Australia. The right-hander could not get going in the first Test match at Adelaide in the pink-ball Test match and he was replaced by Shubman Gill.

However, Shaw made a roaring comeback as he scored 827 runs in the Vijay Hazare trophy while leading Mumbai and made the record of highest run-getter in the single edition of the domestic tournament. Subsequently, the right-hander continued his sublime form while playing for Delhi Capitals in the first phase of IPL 2021 as he scored 308 runs in eight matches.

Shaw feels he will need to grab his opportunity in the series against Sri Lanka as he is making a comeback after a long time.

Prithvi Shaw said while talking to Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’, “If you ask me personally, obviously, I need to grab this opportunity as well because I have got this opportunity after a long time. So that is what is there in my mind.”

“When I play for India or any team, I always put the team forward. So obviously, I want to win this series for India.”

On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw is expected to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. The pair also opens the innings for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and Shaw added that he shares a good bonhomie and understanding with the veteran batsman.

“I and Shikhi bhai are opening for the Delhi Capitals, we were good friends before that as well, but after that our bonding has become better because off the field also we spent quite a lot of time with each other, whether it was dinner or chilling in his room.”

“We used to talk a lot and because of that, that bond was seen on the wicket as well. We used to speak a lot about cricket there as well, off the field or in between overs. It is enjoyable to bat alongside him.”

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on 18th July.