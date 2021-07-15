New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera is suffering from a shoulder injury and the left-handed batsman is doubtful for the upcoming limited-overs series against India, as reported by islandcricket.lk. Perera was injured in the white-ball series against England but continued to play with it as there was no proper for him. The southpaw didn’t attend the practice session on Wednesday.

It will be a huge blow for the hosts if Perera is ruled out of the series against India as he is one of Sri Lanka’s best batsmen. Earlier, Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Angelo Mathews had decided to pull out of the series citing personal issues amid the contract controversy between the board and the players.

Meanwhile, several players will get pay cuts with Mathews losing USD 50,000. Karunaratne will lose 30k while Lakmal will miss out 45k and thus it has sparked a controversy in Sri Lanka cricket. Mathews along with his teammates has continued to oppose the new contract conditions.

In fact, no player has signed the revised contract which has been offered by the Sri Lanka cricket board. Furthermore, the current players, who are representing the nation have signed a temporary tour base contract.

Meanwhile, Kusal Perera was leading Sri Lanka on the tour of England but it was reported Dasun Shanaka will lead in the team. However, Sri Lanka is yet to announce their final squad for the limited-overs series.

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and India will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 18th July.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh