<strong>Colombo:</strong> With a little over 24 hours left for the start of the India versus Sri Lanka series, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer - who is quite a sensation on social space - made a prediction ahead of the first ODI at Colombo on Sunday. Jaffer picked as favourites to win the ODI and T20I series. <p></p> <p></p>"Even though it is a second-string Indian side and a lot of main players are missing, I would still say the Indian team is the favorite to win both the trophies the T20I and ODI. We are blessed with such good talent and potential, I would say the Indians are favorites to win both series," Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f6a8;New Video&#x1f6a8; <p></p>Who could be a dark horse entry into T20 WC squad? <p></p> <p></p>What can India gain from this series? <p></p> <p></p>Watch me preview the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SLvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SLvIND</a> series with the Common Man.<a href="https://t.co/C05zhfO9Bl">https://t.co/C05zhfO9Bl</a> <a href="https://t.co/tY1jCOCLb8">pic.twitter.com/tY1jCOCLb8</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1416252114599178246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Hailing India as a strong side, Jaffer reckoned there is no problem with regulars like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal in the mix. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a very strong team, there's no doubt. A lot of these players are ODI regulars: like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvi, and Yuzvendra Chahal," he added.