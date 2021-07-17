Colombo: With a little over 24 hours left for the start of the India versus Sri Lanka series, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer – who is quite a sensation on social space – made a prediction ahead of the first ODI at Colombo on Sunday. Jaffer picked as favourites to win the ODI and T20I series.

“Even though it is a second-string Indian side and a lot of main players are missing, I would still say the Indian team is the favorite to win both the trophies the T20I and ODI. We are blessed with such good talent and potential, I would say the Indians are favorites to win both series,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

🚨New Video🚨 Who could be a dark horse entry into T20 WC squad? What can India gain from this series? Watch me preview the #SLvIND series with the Common Man.https://t.co/C05zhfO9Bl pic.twitter.com/tY1jCOCLb8 Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 17, 2021

Hailing India as a strong side, Jaffer reckoned there is no problem with regulars like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal in the mix.

“It’s a very strong team, there’s no doubt. A lot of these players are ODI regulars: like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvi, and Yuzvendra Chahal,” he added.