New Delhi: Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan has become the fourth fastest to score 6000 ODI runs after he scored a fifty in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Sunday. Dhawan needed 23 more runs to get to the milestone before the start of the match.

Meanwhile, Hashim Amla is the fastest batsman to score 6000 ODI runs as he achieved the milestone in 123 ODI innings. Furthermore, Dhawan also became the second-fastest Indian batsman to score 6000 ODI runs after regular skipper, Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 136 innings.

Dhawan reached the 6000-run mark in 140 innings and surpassed former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly’s record of getting to the landmark in 147 ODI innings. Kane Williamson is the third fastest to get to 6000 ODI runs as he got to the milestone in 140 innings. Dhawan broke Vivan Richards as the former legendary WI batsman got to the landmark in 141 innings.

On the other hand, Dhawan also became the 13th Indian batsman to score 1000 ODI runs while playing against Sri Lanka. The southpaw needed only 17 runs to get to the milestone before the start of the match.

Furthermore, Dhawan became the fifth Indian captain to score a fifty on captaincy debut after Ajit Wadekar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Ajay Jadeja. Earlier, Ishan Kishan scored an ODI fifty on debut off just 33 balls after Prithvi Shaw scored a blistering knock of 43 off just 24 balls. Kishan got off to mark in style as he smashed Dhananjaya de Silva for a six on the first ball he faced on his debut. Kishan is also celebrating his 23rd birthday today.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka posted a respectable score of 262 runs after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. In fact, the hosts were able to propel past the 250-run mark as Chamika Karunaratne scored a fine cameo of 43 runs from 35 balls.