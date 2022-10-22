SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Live Streaming Details And Where To Watch On TV

Hobart: Sri Lanka will face Ireland in their first game of the Super 12. Both teams qualified for the Super 12 after a decent show in the qualifiers. Sri Lanka lost to Namibia in the first game of qualifiers but bounced back to beat UAE and Netherlands. Ireland, on the other hand, lost to Zimbabwe but defeated Scotland and West Indies in the following games.

SL vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

SL vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 Pitch Report

The wicket at Hobart will assist the pacers. The pace and bounce of the surface clubbed will make life tough for the batters, who need to be at the top of their game o survive.

Toss Timing

The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST while the match will start at 9:30 AM IST

Predicted 11 of both the teams:

Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny