SL vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Must-win clash for Semi-final hopes
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Sri Lanka and New Zealand will face each other in a very important Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Both teams are under pressure and need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pawan Ratnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.
Sri Lanka and New Zealand have always had exciting matches. They have played 28 T20Is so far. New Zealand has won 16, Sri Lanka has won 11, and one match had no result.
In T20 World Cups, both teams have met 6 times. Each side has won 3 matches.
The R. Premadasa Stadium pitch is known for helping spin bowlers. At the start, batters get good bounce and can score easily. But as the game goes on, the pitch becomes slower and starts to grip, giving spinners more control.
The average first innings score at this ground is 152 runs. The highest score here is 215/5 by Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in 2018.
Rain has affected many matches in Sri Lanka so far. Weather reports say clouds will be there during the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand game. There is a chance of rain that could interrupt the match.
Temperature will be around 29Â°C maximum and 24Â°C minimum. Rain chance is present, so the match might get delayed or shortened.