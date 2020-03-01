SL vs WI Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SL vs WI in Pallekele: Sri Lanka have already pocked the series having won the first two matches of the series. They won the series opener in Colombo by one wicket before a crushing 161-run win. For West Indies, the third and final ODI presents a chance to pull one back and take some confidence ahead of the two T20Is that are to be played on March 4 and March 6.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place at 2 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

SL vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-captain), Nicholas Pooran, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Lakshan Sandakan

SL vs WI SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd.

