SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Tour of Sri Lanka 2020, 1st T20I: Captain And Vice-Captain,

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sri Lanka vs West Indies Prediction, West Indies Tour of Sri Lanka 2020 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s SL vs WI: The West Indies cricket team are currently touring Sri Lanka in February and March 2020 to play three ODIs and two T20Is. The full schedule for the tour was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket on 21 January 2020. The West Indies last toured Sri Lanka in October and November 2015. On 19 February 2020, Sri Lanka named their ODI squad, with Dimuth Karunaratne returning as captain of the side. Lahiru Thirimanne had lead the team in their previous ODI series, against Pakistan, but was dropped due to poor form. Sri Lanka won the first two ODIs, to give them an unassailable lead in the series. Sri Lanka won the final ODI by six runs, winning the series 3 0.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka vs West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

My Dream11 Team

Shimron Hetmyer (C), Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (VC), Nicolas Pooran (WK), Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, Hayden Walsh

SL vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK) Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C)

West Indies: Brandon King/Shai Hope, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Kusal Mendis, Nicolas Pooran

Vice-captain Options: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer

Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Brandon King, Oshane Thomas, Rovman Powell

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more