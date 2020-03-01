SL-W vs BD-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s SL-W vs BD-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It mais currently being held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It is a standalone tournament, held eight months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions. For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the ICC announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

SL-W vs BD-W My Dream11 Team

Chamari Atapaththu (captain), Nigar Sultana (vice captain), Harshitha Madavi, Murshida Khatun, Nilakshi de Silva, Sashikala Siriwardene, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Udeshika Prabodhani, Salma Khatun and Fargana Hoque.

SL-W vs BD-W Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Umesha Thimashini, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (captain), Panna Ghosh, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Khadija Tul Kubra

