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SLC likely to take strict actions after heated exchange between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A players

Sri Lanka A players and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are likely to face strict actions after a heated exchange in a clash. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 16, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

Published On Jun 16, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 16, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

Sri Lanka A players are in danger after a heated exchange with Sooryavanshi

Sri Lanka A players are in danger after a heated exchange with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly taken disciplinary action against players involved in the ill-tempered India ‘A’ versus Sri Lanka ‘A’ tri-series clash in Dambulla on Monday, with match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash imposing sanctions following the controversial contest, said a report on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi-Halambage clash overshadows Sri Lanka A win

A heated exchange, which escalated into lengthy discussions and what seemed to be a physical confrontation between India’s young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A’s Vishen Halambage, overshadowed Sri Lanka A’s win in the Super Over after both teams recorded an equal score of 265.

According to Cricbuzz, Halambage is among the prominent targets of the sanctions issued by JJeyapragash, a former Sri Lankan fast bowler and match referee of the game.

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Curiously, Sri Lanka A wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella has also been fined, though it seemed that he was trying to calm the ongoing confrontation between Halambage and Sooryavanshi. Dickwella was fined for a separate violation.

Also Read: Mitchell Marsh backs Australia despite ODI series loss to Bangladesh, says ‘No doubt itâ€™s…’

Unclear violation and referee-led sanctions follow Soorayavanshi-Halambage incident

The violation by the keeper isn’t exactly stated; however, according to Cricbuzz, it might have been for excessive appeals.

It is not confirmed whether Sooryavanshi, who was seen physically nudging Halambage after the game concluded, before the exchange of words between the two, has been sanctioned or not.

There was no official hearing. Sri Lanka ‘A’ sources told Cricbuzz that they believed Jeyapragash issued the sanctions based solely on the on-field umpires’ reports.

The 42-year-old referee, whose lone appearance for Sri Lanka was against India in 2005, issued the sanctions at the very ground where he made his sole international appearance.

Also Read: Former Sri Lanka captain waited an hour to meet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Dambulla controversy, shares powerful advice

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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