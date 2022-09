SLK vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction, St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots: Captain, Vice-Captain,

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction, St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Caribbean Premier League 2022, Match 15, At Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

TOSS: The match toss between St Lucia Kings & St Kitts And Nevis Patriots will take place on 12th September at 4:00 AM IST

Start Time: 12th September 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

SLK vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Darren Bravo (c), Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella, Faf du Plessis, Dewald Brevis, Dwayne Bravo, Matthew Forde, David Wiese (vc), Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Rashid Khan.

SLK vs SKN Probable XI

St Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella, Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Kesrick Williams, Larry Edwards.

St Kitts And Nevis Patriots: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Dwayne Bravo (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Rashid Khan.