SLL vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 62: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 7:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Sri Lankan Lions vs Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 21, Friday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

SLL vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Z Sarwar

Batters: M Hussain, P Suranga, A De Silva

All-rounders: C Sadun, W Ali, R Siriwardana, S Rajith

Bowlers: K Raiz, M Bilal, S Janaka

SLL vs CYM Probable XI

Sri Lanka Lions: N Pathirana, S Gedara, N Gamage, A de Silva, A Kumara, C Sadun, R Siriwardana, K Sanjaya, K Raiz, B Mahesh, and D Mendis.

Cyprus Moufflons: Z Sarwar, M Khan, S Ejaz, A Umair, M Mughal, W Ali, T Singh-I, S Kumar, L Singh, M Bilal, and G Singh