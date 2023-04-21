SLL vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 62: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 7:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Sri Lankan Lions vs Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 06:30 PM IST.
Start Time: April 21, Friday, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus
SLL vs CYM My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Z Sarwar
Batters: M Hussain, P Suranga, A De Silva
All-rounders: C Sadun, W Ali, R Siriwardana, S Rajith
Bowlers: K Raiz, M Bilal, S Janaka
SLL vs CYM Probable XI
Sri Lanka Lions: N Pathirana, S Gedara, N Gamage, A de Silva, A Kumara, C Sadun, R Siriwardana, K Sanjaya, K Raiz, B Mahesh, and D Mendis.
Cyprus Moufflons: Z Sarwar, M Khan, S Ejaz, A Umair, M Mughal, W Ali, T Singh-I, S Kumar, L Singh, M Bilal, and G Singh
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
