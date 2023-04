SLL vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 2nd Semi- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of SLL vs NRK, Sri Lanka Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Sri lanka Lions vs Napa Royal Kings will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 23, Sunday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

SLL vs NRK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Mohammad Ikram, Nalin Pathirana

Batters : Akila de Silva Kalugala(c), Gundeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh

All-rounders : Chamal Sudan, Sehran Ahmad (vc), Roshan Siriwardana, Hardeep Singh

Bowlers : Mansoor Ali, Kamal Raiz

SLL vs NRK Probable XI

Sri Lankan Lions: Chamal Sadun, Akila Kalugala, Ashan Chanaka, Suresh Gedara, Roshan Siriwardana(c), Srinath Rajith, PN Gamage, Nalin Pathirana(wk), Suresh Janaka, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Saman Kumara

Napa Royal Kings: Hardeep Singh-III(c), Gundeep Singh, Karanvir Singh, Sarpreet Singh, Ali Khan, Karan Singh, Sehran Ahmed, Rahul Behl(wk), Jasdeep Singh, Muhammad Hamza, Manzoor Ali