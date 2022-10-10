Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian Women To Achieve This Feat

New Delhi: Smriti Mandhana-led Indian team defeated Thailand to keep their top spot in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2022. The bowling attack led by Sneh Rana bowled out Thailand for 37 runs and then chased it with 9 wickets in hand. Smriti was leading the Indian women’s side as Harmanpreet missed out due to a niggle.

The match was also important for Smriti as this marked her 100th T20I match for Team India and she became the second woman ever and the fourth overall Indian player to reach this milestone. Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian woman ahead of her with 135 matches which is also the record for the second most T20I matches by a women player.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Harmanpreet Kaur, and now Smriti Mandhana are the only Indian players to reach this mark. Rohit Sharma also holds the record for playing the most T20I matches with 142 T20 Internationals and scoring the most T20I runs by a men player.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 2373 runs in these 100 appearances with a batting average of 26.96. This also includes 17 splendid half-centuries and a personal best of 86.

New Zealand’s veteran player Suzie Bates holds the record for most T20Is played by a women player with 136 matches. India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Danielle Wyatt from England are right behind her with 135 matches. Alyssa Healy (132 matches) from Australia and Windies’ Deandra Dottin (127 matches) are on the list too.

Harmanpreet Kaur had an opportunity to level the record for most matches with Suzie Bates but she missed out on it. However, Mandhana’s achievement is still a lot to celebrate even though she didn’t get the opportunity to bat.