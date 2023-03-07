Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry Celebrate Holi With Other RCB Teammates, Pictures Go Viral
Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bangalore is unable to register a single win in Women's Premier League 2023.
Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a photo of cricketers playing Holi in Mumbai. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and all rounder Ellyse Perry who is currently playing in Women's Premier League 2023 has celebrated holi along with the teammates Spohie Devine, Megan Schutt. Ellyse Perry is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inagural season of Women's Premier League 2023. RCB is currently not in a good position as Smriti Mandhana led team is unable to register a single win in the ongoing tournament. Royal Challengers Banglore shared a photo on her twitter handle. In the post you can see the cricketer's has played holi and the post has gone viral on social space in no time; here is the photo:
Happy Holi to everyone in India! @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/dPg9Ya2i3gEllyse Perry (@EllysePerry) March 7, 2023
However, Ellyse Perry is unable to perform so far in the Women's Premier League. Perry just managed to score 18 runs off 1.2 overs and runout against Mumbai Indians on Monday. Playing in her first game in the new WPL on Sunday, Perry took 0-29 off three overs as her Royal Challengers Bangalore were thrashed by Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 all out in 18.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 28, Shreyanka Patil 23; Hayley Matthews 3-28, Saika Ishaque 2-26) lost to Mumbai Indians 159/1 in 14.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 77 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 55 not out; Preeti Bose 1-34) by nine wickets
