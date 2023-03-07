Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry Celebrate Holi With Other RCB Teammates, Pictures Go Viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a photo of cricketers playing Holi in Mumbai. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and all rounder Ellyse Perry who is currently playing in Women's Premier League 2023 has celebrated holi along with the teammates Spohie Devine, Megan Schutt.

Ellyse Perry is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inagural season of Women's Premier League 2023. RCB is currently not in a good position as Smriti Mandhana led team is unable to register a single win in the ongoing tournament.

Royal Challengers Banglore shared a photo on her twitter handle. In the post you can see the cricketer's has played holi and the post has gone viral on social space in no time; here is the photo: