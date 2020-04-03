Amid the 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, cricketer Smriti Mandhana took this opportunity to interact with her fans on Twitter in a Q&amp;A session on Friday. A Twitter user asked her about the qualities she needs in her life-partner, someone she wants to marry. <p></p> <p></p>The left-handed opener, who is a popular figure in world cricket, came up with a witty reply where she wrote -first, he needs to love her and second, he needs to follow the first. <p></p> <p></p>The fan took to Twitter and wrote, "Which will be the criteria for your life partner?" Mandhana replied to the fan and wrote, "Number 1-He should love me Number 2-He should follow criteria number one," <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Number 1-He should love me</p> <p></p>Number 2-He should follow criteria number one ??? <a href="https://t.co/OCRKESUqif">https://t.co/OCRKESUqif</a> <p></p> <p></p>Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) <a href="https://twitter.com/mandhana_smriti/status/1246014357923749889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p>Mandhana, who was a part of the Indian side that emerged runner-up in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, was not the only cricketer who had upped their social game. <p></p> <p></p>India skipper Virat Kohli recently interacted with former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram live where he spoke of the current situation and several other topics. <p></p> <p></p>Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been regaling his fans with his hilarious TikTok videos, while Rohit Sharma has been spending a lot of time with his family and chatting with teammates.