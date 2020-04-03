Amid the 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, cricketer Smriti Mandhana took this opportunity to interact with her fans on Twitter in a Q&A session on Friday. A Twitter user asked her about the qualities she needs in her life-partner, someone she wants to marry.

The left-handed opener, who is a popular figure in world cricket, came up with a witty reply where she wrote -first, he needs to love her and second, he needs to follow the first.

The fan took to Twitter and wrote, “Which will be the criteria for your life partner?” Mandhana replied to the fan and wrote, “Number 1-He should love me Number 2-He should follow criteria number one,”

Mandhana, who was a part of the Indian side that emerged runner-up in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, was not the only cricketer who had upped their social game.

India skipper Virat Kohli recently interacted with former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram live where he spoke of the current situation and several other topics.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been regaling his fans with his hilarious TikTok videos, while Rohit Sharma has been spending a lot of time with his family and chatting with teammates.