Smriti Mandhana To Shafali Verma: 10 Cricketers Who’re Likely To Attract Bumper Deal In WPL Auction

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place in March this year. In the first season, a total of five teams will compete. The player's auction is likely to take place next month.

Here's a look at some of the top players who are likely to bag a bumper deal in the WPL auction:

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is among the world's best batters. The right-handed player can also contribute with the ball.

: India's vice captain and star opener, Smriti Mandhana, could well be the highest-paid player in the inaugural edition of the WPL. She is a destructive batter who is capable of playing big innings.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy is the world's No. 1 T20I batter. The majority of franchises are likely to keep her as thier top priority.

Indian opening batter Shafali Verma is one of the most destructive batters in the shortest format. The 18-year-old is likely to be a long-term investment for any franchise.

For her ability to contribute with both bat and ball, star all-rounder Deepti Sharma is almost certain to secure a big deal.

Star Indian pacer Renuka Thakur recently won the ICC Emerging Player of the Year award, and in the upcoming auction, for her ability to take wickets with the new ball, she will be on many teams' wish lists.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. She is likely to attract big bucks as she can contribute with both bat and ball.

Australian batter Beth Mooney is one of the world's best batters. She is ranked second in the T20I rankings.