Queensland: Smriti Mandhana was in sublime touch as she brought up her maiden Test century on Friday against Australia Women in the Pink-ball Test at Queensland. From the start, she looked solid taking full toll of anything slightly in her range. She peppered the off-side and gave the Australian bowlers lots to think about. Mandhana was finally dismissed for 127 off 216 balls. Her innings featured 22 fours and a six.

Thanks to her century, Mandhana won praise from all quarters.

Here is how Twitterverse hailed the India opener:

Test Century. First ever. Definitely first of many. Well played, Smriti Mandhana. Make it BIG 🥳😊 #PinkBallTest #AusvInd Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2021

A test hundred on Australian soil from @mandhana_smriti. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/u7tgfJSWVp Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 1, 2021

The Goddess of the offside. Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 1, 2021

Well that is superb, Smriti Mandhana. I remember seeing her for the first time in the 2014 Test against England at Wormsley and being blown away by how good she looked. She now looks even better and has a Test century to her name. Bravo! #AUSvIND Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 1, 2021

A 💯 is always special in cricket. A firstTest hundred even more. And when it comes in Australia as your country’s first in the historic #PinkBallTest , words can’t do justice @mandhana_smriti 🎉 so proud of #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/qfkLNeTeAw R P Singh (@rpsingh) October 1, 2021

Oh My Girl ! You Beauty SMRITI MANDHANA. First maiden Ton 💯 for the Queen in pink ball Test ♥️ way to anchor more , Consistency continues with Royalty, take my love 👑 Congrats..!#IndWvAusW pic.twitter.com/VrtFca9hau Arunima Dhar (@_your_honeybee_) October 1, 2021

At stumps on Day 1, Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80*, gave fans an insight into her Pink-ball preparations.

“We just had two sessions with pink ball. I was coming from the Hundred (in England) so I didn’t really get much time to play with pink ball, but during Hundred, I just ordered a pink kookaburra ball, just to keep it in my room because I knew that there is going to be a Test match, so that I can just look at the ball and understand,” said the 25-year-old.