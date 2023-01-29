Smriti Mandhana Wishes Indian U-19 Women's Team Ahead Of The World Cup Final Against England | See Here

New Delhi: Indian cricketing star Smriti Mandhana wished the Indian U-19 Women's Cricket Team ahead of their final against England in the U19 T20 World Cup 2023.

Smriti published a tweet today cheering the Indian team. She One step closer to the dream." "Let's go, team!"

Shaifali Verma lead Indian side will be facing England in the final of the ongoing Women's U-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa. The Blues have given exceptional performances throughout their entire World Cup campaign, finishing as the table toppers in Group D.

The Indian U-19 team also finished first in Group 1 of the Super Six, winning three of their four matches.

India defeated New Zealand in the semi-final by restricting them to just 107 runs and winning the game in just 14.2 overs. Credit goes to Parshavi Chopra, who took 3 wickets in her 4 overs spell, and the captain, Shaifali Verma, who bowled a very economical spell, conceding just 7 runs in 4 overs.

Shweta Sharawat played a superb knock of 61 runs in just 45 balls, making it easier for the Indian side to secure a spot in the finals.