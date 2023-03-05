Smriti Mandhana's Stunning Reply To Comparisons With Virat Kohli Is Pure Gold

RCB paid a hefty cheque of 3.6 crores after an intense battle with Mumbai Indians to bag Mandhana.

Mumbai: Led By Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bangalore is all geared up to face Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League opener. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli played a significant role in making RCB a brand, with a massive fan following. Even though Kohli didn't manage to lead RCB to a win in IPL, he was their most prolific performer.

Ahead of their WPL opener, Mandhana was asked to draw comparisons with Virat Kohli to which the southpaw gave a humble reply and said that she is nowhere Kohli is at the moment, adding that she hopes she can repeat what Kohli has been able to achieve.

Interestingly, Kohli and Mandhana both wear Jersey no 18 and it was Virat Kohli who announced Mandhana as the leader of the RCB for WPL 2022.

"I don't like the kind of comparison because what he (Kohli) has achieved is amazing. I just hope that I reach that level, but I'm nowhere near. What he has achieved for this franchise (RCB), I would like to try and do that," Mandhana told reporters.

Mandhana emerged as the most expensive buy in the Women's Premier League auction. RCB paid a hefty cheque of 3.6 crores after an intense battle with Mumbai Indians to bag the stylish opener. Meanwhile, WPL got off to a blazing start with Mumbai Indians thrashing Gujarat Giants by 143 runs at the DY Patil Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur-led team posted a daunting total of 207, courtesy of a fiery fifty by skipper Kaur, before bowling out Gujarat for 64.