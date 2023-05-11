SNA vs ACT Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 16, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 16
Best players list of SNA vs ACT, Austrian Cricket Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Romania Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT), Match 16 - Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: SNA vs ACT, Match 16
Date: 11th May 2023
Time: 01:00 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria
SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT), Match 16, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report
It is a neutral cricket pitch that helps both batter and bowlers. It is a chasing pitch as the team batting second has won 65% of the last 20 matches. The temprature will be around 15 degree celsius.
SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT), Match 16, Playing 11s
Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) Possible Playing XI: Mirza Ahsan, Ahmad Chaudhry, Adnan Haider, Michael Subhan, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Umair Tariq, Ahsan Yousuf, Imran Asif and Adeel Tariq
SNASY (SNA) Possible Playing XI: Jamil Bahramkhil, Sumer Shergil, Janan Ghelzai, Shivam Subhash, Basit Iqbal, Lakmal Kasthuri, Divith Wijesekera, Zubair Azizi, Nouman Arif, Sharan Gill and Navin Wijesekera
SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT) Head To Head
Not available.
Match 16 Points Table
|#
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|Tied
|N/R
|PTS
|Net RR
|1
|Cricketer CC
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|+2.038
|2
|Donaustadt
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+5.822
|3
|Graz Cricket Academy
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+2.413
|4
|Indian CC Vienna
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+1.700
|5
|Vienna CC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.326
|6
|Austrian Daredevils
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|+0.173
|7
|Austrian Cricket Tigers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.619
|8
|Pak Riders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-3.305
|9
|SNASY
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4.370
|10
|Vienna Eagles
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4.374
|11
|Vienna Danube
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-5.005
SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT), Match 16, Match 16, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers
Wicket-Keeper: Jamil Bahramkhil
Batters: Michael Subhan, Mirza Ahsan and Shivam Subhash
All-Rounders: Ahsan Yousuf, Imran Asif, Sharan Gill and Umair Tariq(c)
Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Divith Wijesekera and Lakmal Kasthuri(vc)
Who Will Win SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT) Match 16 ?
Austrian Cricket Tigers is expected to win the match.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
