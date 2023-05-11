SNA vs ACT Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 16, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 16

Best players list of SNA vs ACT, Austrian Cricket Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Romania Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 16: Best players list of SNA vs ACT, Austrian Cricket Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Romania Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT), Match 16 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: SNA vs ACT, Match 16

Date: 11th May 2023

Time: 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT), Match 16, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

It is a neutral cricket pitch that helps both batter and bowlers. It is a chasing pitch as the team batting second has won 65% of the last 20 matches. The temprature will be around 15 degree celsius.

SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT), Match 16, Playing 11s

Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) Possible Playing XI: Mirza Ahsan, Ahmad Chaudhry, Adnan Haider, Michael Subhan, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Tauqir Asif, Umair Tariq, Ahsan Yousuf, Imran Asif and Adeel Tariq

SNASY (SNA) Possible Playing XI: Jamil Bahramkhil, Sumer Shergil, Janan Ghelzai, Shivam Subhash, Basit Iqbal, Lakmal Kasthuri, Divith Wijesekera, Zubair Azizi, Nouman Arif, Sharan Gill and Navin Wijesekera

SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT) Head To Head

Not available.

Match 16 Points Table

# Team M W L Tied N/R PTS Net RR 1 Cricketer CC 5 4 1 0 0 8 +2.038 2 Donaustadt 3 3 0 0 0 6 +5.822 3 Graz Cricket Academy 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.413 4 Indian CC Vienna 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.700 5 Vienna CC 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.326 6 Austrian Daredevils 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.173 7 Austrian Cricket Tigers 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.619 8 Pak Riders 2 1 1 0 0 2 -3.305 9 SNASY 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.370 10 Vienna Eagles 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.374 11 Vienna Danube 3 0 3 0 0 0 -5.005

SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT), Match 16, Match 16, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicket-Keeper: Jamil Bahramkhil

Batters: Michael Subhan, Mirza Ahsan and Shivam Subhash

All-Rounders: Ahsan Yousuf, Imran Asif, Sharan Gill and Umair Tariq(c)

Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Divith Wijesekera and Lakmal Kasthuri(vc)

Who Will Win SNASY vs Austrian Cricket Tigers (SNA vs ACT) Match 16 ?

Austrian Cricket Tigers is expected to win the match.