SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18 - Match Time, Date And Venue
Match: SNA vs DST, Match 18
Date: 11th May 2023
Toss: 4:30 PM
Time: 05:00 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria
SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report
The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.
SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18, Playing 11s
SNASY (SNA) : Jamil Bahramkhil, Sumer Shergil, Janan Ghelzai, Shivam Subhash, Basit Iqbal, Lakmal Kasthuri, Divith Wijesekera, Zubair Azizi, Nouman Arif, Sharan Gill and Navin Wijesekera
Donaustadt (DST): Aman Ahmadzai, Karim Sadiq, Iqbal Hossain, Sabawoon Davizi(C), Noor Ahmadzai, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Mohibullah Shenwari, Mahmud Ali, Muhammad Sadiq, Qadargul Utmanzai(wk), Asif Zazai
SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST) Head To Head
Not available.
Match 18 Points Table
SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers
Wicket Keepers : I Hossain, Q Utmanzai
Batters : A Ahmadzai, R Shigiwal
All-rounders : S Davizi, N Ahmadzai, N Wijesekera
Bowlers : I Deedar, S Zadran, I Safi, D Wijesekera
Who Will Win SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST) Match 18?
Donaustadt is expected to win the match.
