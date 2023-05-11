SNA vs DST Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 18, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 18

SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 18: Best players list of SNA vs DST, SNASY Dream11 Team Player List, Donaustadt Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: SNA vs DST, Match 18

Date: 11th May 2023

Toss: 4:30 PM

Time: 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18, Milan Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.

SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18, Playing 11s

SNASY (SNA) : Jamil Bahramkhil, Sumer Shergil, Janan Ghelzai, Shivam Subhash, Basit Iqbal, Lakmal Kasthuri, Divith Wijesekera, Zubair Azizi, Nouman Arif, Sharan Gill and Navin Wijesekera

Donaustadt (DST): Aman Ahmadzai, Karim Sadiq, Iqbal Hossain, Sabawoon Davizi(C), Noor Ahmadzai, Noorkhan Ahmadi, Mohibullah Shenwari, Mahmud Ali, Muhammad Sadiq, Qadargul Utmanzai(wk), Asif Zazai

SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST) Head To Head

Not available.

Match 18 Points Table

# TEAM PLAYED WON LOST NO RESULT NET RUN RATE POINTS 1 Donaustadt 3 3 0 0 +5.822 6 2 Cricketer CC 3 3 0 0 +2.387 6 3 Vienna CC 2 1 1 0 +0.326 2 4 Australia Daredevils 3 1 2 0 +0.173 2 5 Austrian Cricket Tigers 3 1 2 0 -0.619 2 6 Pak Riders 2 1 1 0 -3.305 2 7 Indian CC Vienna 0 0 0 0 0 8 Vienna Danube 0 0 0 0 0 9 Graz Cricket Academy 0 0 0 0 0 10 SNASY 2 0 2 0 -4.370 0 11 Vienna Eagles 2 0 2 0 -4.374 0 SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST), Match 18, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Wicket Keepers : I Hossain, Q Utmanzai

Batters : A Ahmadzai, R Shigiwal

All-rounders : S Davizi, N Ahmadzai, N Wijesekera

Bowlers : I Deedar, S Zadran, I Safi, D Wijesekera

Who Will Win SNASY vs Donaustadt (SNA vs DST) Match 18?

Donaustadt is expected to win the match.