Guwahati: India and South Africa are battling it out in the second T20I of the three-match series. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. However, the decision backfired as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to a blazing start. The duo added 68 runs in seven overs before the match was stopped due to a freak incident. A snake was seen on the ground due to which the play was stopped as a precautionary measure.

A snake in the stadium IND vs SA 2nf T-20 @ Guvahati ? pic.twitter.com/J9zdM7rGpG chandrasekhar ravuri (@ravuri74) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, India lead the series 1-0 and a win in the second T20I will give them an unassailable lead in the series. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in the first T2oI by eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. After the T20I series, team India and South Africa will lock horns in the thee match ODI series.

The India squad for the series was announced by the BCCI today. The T290 World Cup bound players have not been included in the squad. The team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and feature many upcoming starts of the Indian cricket.

India squad for ODI series against South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.