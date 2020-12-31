New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson heaped huge praises on Steve Smith and Virat Kohli after becoming ICC No 1 Test Batsman on Thursday. In the latest Test rankings released by ICC, Williamson pipped Kohli and Smith to go on top. The Indian skipper held on to his second spot while Smith, who was at the top, slipped to the third position after poor performances in the first Two Test against India.

In the first Test match against Pakistan, Williamson slammed 129 in the first innings at the Bay Oval that helped him to move to top on Test rankings.

“It’s about trying to do as much as you can for the team. If you can contribute as much as you can and it can be reflected on the rankings, that’s really cool,” Williamson said in a video posted on ICC’s official Twitter handle.

Last time Williamson reached the top of Test Batsman Rankings was in 2015 after that only Kohli and Smith manage to grab the numero uno spot.

Williamson talked about Kohli and Smith’s consistency in all three formats in the past few years and said he is fortunate to play against them.

“Those two (Virat Kohli and Steve Smith) players are the best. For me, sneak up someone is very surprising and humbling. Those are the two players year and year out in all formats moving the game forward, very fortunate to play against these guys,” the Kiwi said.

The New Zealand skipper further heaped praise on the Pakistan team to give a strong fight to hosts in the first Test.

“It was a great game to be involved in. We seem to have many tight finishes against Pakistan. The last three have gone to the last 25 minutes of the last day. Both teams fought incredibly hard. I think we had moments although the resistance put up by Pakistan on the last day was incredibly strong. It is really exciting to cross the line and hunt for an opportunity for the World Test Championship,” he added.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will start from January 3 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.