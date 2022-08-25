<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 25, At The Rose Bowl, Southampton</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Prediction SOB VS TRT 2022: Best players list of SOB vs TRT, Southern Brave Dream11 Team Player List, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Southern Brave &amp; Trent Rockets will take place at 11:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> The Rose Bowl, Southampton <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>SOB vs TRT My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Quinton de Kock (c), Alex Hales, Colin Munro (vc), James Vince, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Paul Stirling, Daniel Sams, Michael Hogan, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>SOB vs TRT Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Southern Brave:</strong> Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, James Fuller, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker, Michael Hogan. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Trent Rockets:</strong> Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Sam Cook.