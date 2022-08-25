SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 25, At The Rose Bowl, Southampton

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets

Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 25, At The Rose Bowl, Southampton

My Dream11 Team Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Prediction SOB VS TRT 2022: Best players list of SOB vs TRT, Southern Brave Dream11 Team Player List, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Southern Brave & Trent Rockets will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

SOB vs TRT My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (c), Alex Hales, Colin Munro (vc), James Vince, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Paul Stirling, Daniel Sams, Michael Hogan, Luke Wood, Rashid Khan.

SOB vs TRT Probable XI

Southern Brave: Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, James Fuller, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker, Michael Hogan.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Sam Cook.