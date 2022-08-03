SOB VS WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 1, At The Rose Bowl, Southampton

SOB VS WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

SOB VS WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

TOSS: The match toss between Southern Brave & Welsh Fire will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Finn Allen, Tom Banton, Alex Davies, James Vince (c), Ben Duckett (vc), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Critchley, Adam Zampa, Jacob Lintott, Chris Jordan.

SOB VS WEF Probable XI

Southern Brave: Ross Whiteley, Finn Allen, James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, James Fuller, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Jake Lintott.

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ben Duckett (c), Joe Clarke, Leus de Plooy, Josh Cobb, Ryan Higgins, Matt Critchley, George Scrimshaw, Naseem Shah, Adam Zampa.