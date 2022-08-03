SOB VS WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 1, At The Rose Bowl, Southampton

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>SOB VS WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>SOB VS WEF Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 1, The Rose Bowl, Southampton</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Dream11 Team Prediction SOB VS WEF 2022: Best players list of SOB VS WEF, Southern Brave Dream11 Team Player List, Welsh Fire Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Southern Brave &amp; Welsh Fire will take place at 11:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> The Rose Bowl, Southampton <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>SOB VS WEF My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Finn Allen, Tom Banton, Alex Davies, James Vince (c), Ben Duckett (vc), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Critchley, Adam Zampa, Jacob Lintott, Chris Jordan. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>SOB VS WEF Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Southern Brave:</strong> Ross Whiteley, Finn Allen, James Vince (c), Alex Davies (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, James Fuller, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Jake Lintott. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Welsh Fire:</strong> Tom Banton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ben Duckett (c), Joe Clarke, Leus de Plooy, Josh Cobb, Ryan Higgins, Matt Critchley, George Scrimshaw, Naseem Shah, Adam Zampa.