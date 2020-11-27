SOC vs MSW Dream11 Team Predictions And Fantasy Tips: Toss Timing, Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 14, November 27 Friday 7.00 PM IST

SOC vs MSW Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Crusaders CC vs Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SOC vs MSW at Marsa Sports Club: The fourteenth match of the tournament has been scheduled to be played between Southern Crusaders CC and Msida Warriors CC.

Southern Crusaders CC vs Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Southern Crusaders CC and Msida Warriors CC will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – November 27 in India.

Time: 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

SOC vs MSW My Dream11 Team

Lakshitha Senavirathna (captain), Gopal Thakur (vice-captain), Rahul Nair, Justin George, Micheal Goonetilleke, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Renil Paul, Zeeshan Yousaf, Muhammad Bilal, Jojo Thomas, Manuel Antony

SOC vs MSW Probable Playing XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Justin George, Rijesh Jayamalli, Renil Paul, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Jibin Sebastian, Samuel George

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Gaurav Maithani, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna

SOC vs MSW Full Squads

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Justin George, Rijesh Jayamalli, Renil Paul, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Jibin Sebastian, Samuel George, Samuel George, Akhil Piostine, Tito Thomas, Sachin Baby, Shijil Joy, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Gaurav Maithani, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Jamadiul Hossain

