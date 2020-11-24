SOC vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta November 24 Match 2

SOC vs OVR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SOC vs OVR at Marsa Sports Club: The European series continues in Malta. In the second match of the ECS T10 Malta, once again, Southern Crusaders CC will be up against Overseas CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Southern Crusaders CC and Overseas CC will take place at 4.00 PM (IST) – November 24 in India.

Time: 4.30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

SOC vs OVR My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Gericke (captain), Lee Tuck (vice-captain), Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jurg Hirschi, Muhammad Bilal, David Marks, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Deon Vosloo, Micheal Goonetilleke

SOC vs OVR Probable Playing XIs

Southern Crusaders CC: Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke, Eardley Chandiram, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal, Indika Thilan Perera

Overseas CC: Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Daniel Kniverton, Jurg Hirschi, Christo Viljoen, Lee Tuck, Jack Barritt, Charl Kleinepunte, David Marks, Dean Stevenson, Deon Vosloo

SOC vs OVR Full Squads

Overseas CC: Ethan Xuereb, Sean Byrne, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns, Jurg Hirschi, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Lee Tuck, Daniel Kniverton, Charl Kleinepunte, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, David Marks

Southern Crusaders CC: Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Ezhaq Masih, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Jamadiul Hossain, G Maithani, Micheal Goonetilleke, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Angelo Delardon

