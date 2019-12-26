The second day's play of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 matches in Mumbai, Rajkot and Mysuru are starting late due to the Solar Eclipse on Thursday. A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. <p></p> <p></p>As per <em>PTI</em>, the state associations hosting these matches confirmed the development after the end of opening day's play on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>The usual start time of Ranji matches is 9:30 am but will start from 11:30 am today. In Mysuru, where Karnataka is playing against Himachal Pradesh, the day's play will start from 11:15 am. <p></p> <p></p>Saurashtra Cricket Association in a release said, "Tomorrow, the match will start at 11.30 a.m. due to solar eclipse." <p></p> <p></p>Saurashtra are hosting Uttar Pradesh in Rajkot while Mumbai are playing against Railways at the Wankhede Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Saurashtra ended the Day 1 at 322/8 with Cheteswar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai hitting half-centuries apiece. Opener Desai scored 54 while Pujara and Jackson both scored 57 each. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, Railways bundled out 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai for 114 and were themselves struggling at 116/5 at the close of play. 25-year-old pacer Pradeep T proved too hot to handle for the hosts as he took 6/37 in 10.3 overs. At the close of play, Arindam Ghosh was unbeaten on 52 having stitched a 73-run partnership with captain Karn Sharma who batting on 24. <p></p> <p></p>Karnataka were skittled for 166 with captain Karun Nair top-scoring with 81. In reply, Himachal were in a spot of bother at 29/3, trailing their hosts by 137 runs.