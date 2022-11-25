Someone Is Impersonating Me: Virat Kohli Lodges Complaint To Puma – Here’s What Happened

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Friday to turn Puma’s attention on a guy from Mumbai, who has been impersonating him in the streets of Mumbai, mostly at Linking Road and has been found selling Puma products using his name. ‘Hey Puma India, someone is impersonating me and selling Puma products at Linking Road, Mumbai,” Kohli tagged Puma and shared the story on Instagram.

“Can you please look into it?” he further added.

Here’s the truth behind Kohli’s Complaint:

The truth of the matter is – it is nothing but a promotional stunt planned by the German sports brand to maximise its Black Friday Sale. So don’t be surprised if you happen to bump into one of the dopplegangers in any of the stores of Puma in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Gurugram.

Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Sunil Chhetri and Yuvraj Singh are brand ambassadors of Puma and according to Exchange4Media, they have been placed in each of the stores in different cities. Earlier Yuvraj shared a similar story on Instagram with the caption, ‘Yeh sasta Yuvraj kaun hai? Maine dates nahi di thi kya?’. (Who’s this cheap copy of Yuvraj Singh? Didn’t I give you the dates?’)