Sooryavanshi reflects on ‘ups and downs’, looks to bounce back where he made history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is back at a venue that holds some of the biggest memories of his young cricket career. After a difficult start to life in international cricket, the teenage opener now has another chance to make an impact as India begin their T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. With confidence still high despite recent setbacks, the 15-year-old is eager to turn the page and make the most of another opportunity in Indian colours.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stays positive after difficult England tour

The last few months have been a whirlwind for Vaibhav. Following his sensational IPL campaign, the youngster earned his maiden India call-up for the T20I tours of Ireland and England.

Although he did not get a game in Ireland, Vaibhav made his international debut in the second T20I against England in Manchester, becoming India’s youngest-ever international cricketer and breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record.

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However, his first international series proved challenging. He managed only modest scores in three innings before being left out of the fifth T20I when Sanju Samson returned to the playing XI. India eventually lost the series 4-0.

Looking back at the last few months, Vaibhav admitted there have been challenges but insisted they have not affected his mindset.

“Yes, there have been several ups and down in the last four months; it’s part of cricket it will keep happening but I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team.”

Coaches helped him regain confidence

Vaibhav revealed that the support from the coaching staff has played an important role in helping him move on after the disappointment of missing the final T20I against England.

The teenager said he has received everything he needs to prepare properly and feels mentally ready for the Zimbabwe series.

“It’s an obvious thing that whatever I want (guidance etc), the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that. Feeling very good, there is confidence also.“

Harare brings back unforgettable memories

Returning to Harare is special for Vaibhav for more than one reason.

Earlier this year, he played a starring role in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph at the same venue, smashing a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls against England in the final.

The youngster said the ground will always hold a special place in his heart.

“It’s a very memorable ground for me. Just four months back, we had played the U-19 World Cup Final and won, so a very special ground. To represent India is everyone’s dream and it’s a very special moment.”

“I’m playing on a ground where we won the U-19 World Cup four months back and made history (and) to return to the ground and play here will be an altogether different feeling… really enjoying it.”

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Ready to use his Under-19 experience

Vaibhav believes his previous success in Harare will help him if he gets the chance to play against Zimbabwe.

Having already spent time batting on these pitches during the Under-19 World Cup, he hopes to use those experiences to his advantage.

“The pitches and the conditions here, I’ve got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the U-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.“

“I will back my practice which I have done so far and try to back my game… and whatever contribution I can make for the team I will try to give that. I have played two matches on this ground (and) it went well. I will try to carry it forward.”

Big opportunity awaits the teenage opener

With Sanju Samson unavailable for the Zimbabwe series, Vaibhav is expected to be in contention for a place at the top of India’s batting order.

After a difficult introduction to international cricket in England, the young opener now has an opportunity to reset, return to a venue where he has already created history, and show why he is regarded as one of India’s brightest batting prospects.

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