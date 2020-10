SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction Final Match: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup October 18 8:00 PM IST

SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction Final Match: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's National T20 Cup O

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s KHP vs SIN in Rawalpindi: In the final of the National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Southern Punjab. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – SOP vs KHP Probable XIs, SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Player List, SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 18.

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi

SOP vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan, Z. Ashraf

Batsmen: Khushdil-Shah, M. Hafeez (C), F. Zaman, S. Maqsood, S. Malik

All-rounders: H. Talat (VC)

Bowlers: S. Afridi, W. Riaz, Z. Mehmood

KHP vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Umar Siddiq, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Dilbar Hussain, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood.

FULL SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Asif-Afridi, Usma Khan-Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Arshad-Iqbal, Zohaib Khan

Southern Punjab:

Shan Masood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil-Shah, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Umer Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat-Ali, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas, Saif Badar, Mohammad Ilyas.