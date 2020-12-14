SOP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Match 24: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match in Karachi 10:30 AM IST December 14 Monday

SOP vs KHP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SOP vs KHP in Karachi: In the Match 24 of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Southern Punjab will take the field against table-toppers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Punjab have so far played seven matches and won three of them while losing two and drawing two. On the other hand, Pakhtunkhwa have won four, lost one and drawn two of their seven matches.

TOSS: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 match toss between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 10.00 AM IST December 14, Monday.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: United Bank Ltd Sports Complex, Karachi.

SOP vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Kamran Ghulam (captain), Saif Badar (vice-captain), Rehan Afridi, Israrullah, Umar Siddiq, Imran Rafiq, Khalid Usman, Agha Salman, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Umer Khan

SOP vs KHP Full Squads

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq, Umar Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)

Khyber Paktunkhwa: Khalid Usman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Wasim, Musdaiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Fakhar Zaman, Irfanullah Shah, Ahmed Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed, Junaid Khan, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan, Samiullah, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan

