New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on Monday became the first international cricketer to score five consecutive 50-plus consecutive scores in Twenty20 International cricket. Sophie achieved the feat on Monday when she played a brilliant knock of 105 against South Africa in her side’s 69-run win.

Sophie, 30, had scored 72 against India last February and followed it up with unbeaten 54, 61 and 77 earlier in the series against South Africa.

With her recent achievement, Devine has surpassed Mithali Raj, Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle who all had four straight fifty-plus scores to their name in the shortest format of the game.

To round out the records, Devine became just the second New Zealand women cricketer to reach triple figures in T20I cricket, joining long-time teammate Suzie Bates with the special milestone.

New Zealand have take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, the last of which will be played Thursday in Dunedin. The last match will mark a special occasion for Bates and Katey Martin, who will play their first ever game at home.

Brief scores: New Zealand Women 171/2 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 105, Suzie Bates 47) beat South Africa Women 102 in 17 overs (Lizelle Lee 25; Anna Peterson 3-14) by 69 runs