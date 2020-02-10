New Zealand captain <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/sophie-devine">Sophie Devine</a> on Monday became the first international cricketer to score five consecutive 50-plus consecutive scores in Twenty20 International cricket. Sophie achieved the feat on Monday when she played a brilliant knock of 105 against South Africa in her side's 69-run win. <p></p> <p></p>Sophie, 30, had scored 72 against India last February and followed it up with unbeaten 54, 61 and 77 earlier in the series against South Africa. <p></p> <p></p>With her recent achievement, Devine has surpassed Mithali Raj, Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle who all had four straight fifty-plus scores to their name in the shortest format of the game. <p></p> <p></p>To round out the records, Devine became just the second New Zealand women cricketer to reach triple figures in T20I cricket, joining long-time teammate Suzie Bates with the special milestone. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand have take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, the last of which will be played Thursday in Dunedin. The last match will mark a special occasion for Bates and Katey Martin, who will play their first ever game at home. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief scores: New Zealand Women</strong> 171/2 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 105, Suzie Bates 47) beat <strong>South Africa Women</strong> 102 in 17 overs (Lizelle Lee 25; Anna Peterson 3-14) by 69 runs</em>